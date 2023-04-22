Today is International Earth Day

Today we celebrate International Earth Day. It is the largest non-religious holiday in the world celebrated by over half a billion people. Each year, the International Earth Day Network coordinates the actions of more than 12,000 partners in 174 countries aimed at protecting planet Earth and preserving life on it.

The Earth Day Network seeks to build broad civic support for sustainable and effective environmental development policies around the world.

For the first time, Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970 in the USA and Canada - millions of North Americans participated in a demonstration and called on politicians, statesmen and business circles to include environmental protection in their priorities. In 1990, the holiday of our planet was declared international, and Bulgaria joined its celebration in 1993.

The goal is to unite the people of the planet. On the occasion of Earth Day, environmental organizations will hold a number of events across Bulgaria.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg