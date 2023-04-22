COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 206 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 206, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,366 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.7 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 362 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 41 are in intensive care units. There are 52 new hospital admissions.

129 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,261,985 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,954 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 89 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,611,719 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,305 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,303,244 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal