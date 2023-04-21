Bulgaria: "There Is Such a People" met with the President for Consultations

President Rumen Radev continues the political consultations for forming a government with the parliamentary groups in the 49th National Assembly.

At 15.00 p.m. the meeting with the representatives of the party "There Is Such a People" (TISP) began.

In his opening words, the head of state congratulated the representatives of TISP on their successful return to the parliament, stressing that it is very rare for a party that failed to pass the barrier the previous time to return.

In response, Toshko Yordanov stated that TISP is not a standard party and expressed hope that there is an increase in support for them. TISP confirmed the position that a budget should be adopted in the presence of a regular cabinet.

"'There Is Such a People' will be the opposition of the forming majority GERB-SDS and WCC-DB". This was stated by Toshko Yordanov from TISP.

"We from TISP are not a standard political party, in our opinion, in this difficult situation, it is politically responsible to have a cabinet, because at least it will try to deal with the problems facing the country. We are in opposition to the GERB-SDS and WCC-DB configuration. We will exercise quite serious control over their rule, and we will do so publicly," Yordanov said.

The priority for TISP will be the Recovery and Development Plan.

"It is a fact that the laws on the Recovery Plan have to be adopted in order for the payments to come under it, some things in the plan we have to try to renegotiate them. There are also things we don't support. We will not support the aspiration to develop geothermal energy for generating electricity, because as part of the coalition of the former regular government Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev did not agree with us. We are against this decision and the decision to open a factory for batteries in Stara Zagora, because they open a big hole for corrupt practices. We will not support these two projects, which GERB will support," said Yordanov.

According to him, a budget without a government should not be adopted.

"As for the budget, if there is no regular government, it is not good for us to adopt a budget, because two similar ones were adopted when we were in the parliament - both of them were weddings - in them the parties uncontrollably inflate the expenses and no one asks the question where will the money come from. This is irresponsible and harmful behavior of political parties. The least harm will be to work with this budget. The money under the Recovery Plan should be for business support, to cover the negatives of the Covid crisis, and if we spend it on social expenses, then this does not lead to income", emphasized Yordanov.

Toshko Yordanov: If it comes to a third term, we are ready to propose a government

"The president and I discussed the problems facing the country and stated our position, which things are important and which laws should be passed. We are not uncritical of what the two parliamentary groups are proposing, because there are things in the Recovery Plan that will be harmful to the country - batteries in Stara Zagora, geothermal energy, some things that they proposed through the Domestic Violence Act are an attempt to push the so-called called 'gender policies'. We are against this", said Toshko Yoradnov after the talks with the president.

"It is clear that the responsibility and the key to stability lies with the first two political parties. It is good to have a regular government, because it will try to solve the problems," said Yordanov.

"A kind of majority is obtained from GERB-SDS, WCC-DB - they can form a government. We are the opposition to this newly formed majority", he added.

"If it comes to a third term, TISP are ready to propose a government and take this responsibility". Yordanov specified that they did not hold talks about a cabinet with any of the other political forces.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev spoke with representatives of the "Vazrazhdane" party, with representatives of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and with representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

After the end of the political consultations with the six parliamentary formations, the president must decide when he will hand over a mandate to form a cabinet to GERB-SDS.

