Tornado passed through Turkey - Killed a Person and took away Tents of Victims of the Earthquakes

One person died and 50 were injured in a tornado that broke out in the city of Pazarcik (Kahramanmaras province, Southeastern Turkey), Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, quoted by BTA.

Pazarcik was also the epicenter of the first destructive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 on February 6 in Turkey.

Tents were blown away after the tornado struck yesterday afternoon. The people who were left without a home by the devastating earthquakes lived in them.

At least one person killed, approximately three dozen injured after suspected tornado hit earthquake-relief tents in Pazarcik, Turkey, local media reports pic.twitter.com/yI3aFPYrJg — Factal News (@factal) April 20, 2023

Koca specified that one of the residents of the tent camp in Pazarcik died on the spot. Another 50 people were injured by debris flying from damaged buildings in the city. The Minister of Health added that there is no danger to the life of the victims.

The governor of the central district of Karakale, Bulent Tekbıyıkoğlu, who was appointed as the coordinator of the restoration activities in Pazarcik, said that the work on replacing the damaged tents with new ones has started, reported NTV television.

He indicated that 168 tents were damaged by the tornado.

Teams from the gendarmerie, police, AFAD (Directorate for Disaster and Emergency Management) and the Red Crescent are working to replace the damaged tents. The new tents will be put up this evening, Tekbıyıkoğlu said.

