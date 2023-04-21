Tornado passed through Turkey - Killed a Person and took away Tents of Victims of the Earthquakes

World | April 21, 2023, Friday // 15:50
Bulgaria: Tornado passed through Turkey - Killed a Person and took away Tents of Victims of the Earthquakes

One person died and 50 were injured in a tornado that broke out in the city of Pazarcik (Kahramanmaras province, Southeastern Turkey), Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, quoted by BTA.

Pazarcik was also the epicenter of the first destructive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 on February 6 in Turkey.

Tents were blown away after the tornado struck yesterday afternoon. The people who were left without a home by the devastating earthquakes lived in them.

Koca specified that one of the residents of the tent camp in Pazarcik died on the spot. Another 50 people were injured by debris flying from damaged buildings in the city. The Minister of Health added that there is no danger to the life of the victims.

The governor of the central district of Karakale, Bulent Tekbıyıkoğlu, who was appointed as the coordinator of the restoration activities in Pazarcik, said that the work on replacing the damaged tents with new ones has started, reported NTV television.

He indicated that 168 tents were damaged by the tornado.

Teams from the gendarmerie, police, AFAD (Directorate for Disaster and Emergency Management) and the Red Crescent are working to replace the damaged tents. The new tents will be put up this evening, Tekbıyıkoğlu said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Earthquake, tornado, Pazarcik, tents
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria