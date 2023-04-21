Bulgaria: Ninova and BSP met with the President for Consultations

President Rumen Radev continues the political consultations for forming a government with the parliamentary groups in the 49th National Assembly. Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the meeting with the representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) began.

At the beginning, Radev noted that after a challenging and contested campaign, BSP managed to maintain its presence in the parliament, and it is important because in the National Assembly there must be parties with extensive parliamentary experience and a willingness to seek dialogue and compromises, as the participation of the Left proved in the last regular government.

"The tasks in the new parliament are many: broadcasting a majority with clear priorities and clear legislative activity. There are a number of important laws, not already adopted in previous parliaments, which determine the future development of Bulgaria and await their adoption in this parliament. We want to have a stable European future. The adoption of the Budget law is also important," added the head of state.

Rumen Radev asked to hear from the BSP representatives what the Left's vision is for a successful formula for forming a government in this complex political situation, "how far is the compromise, how far are the talks with the other parties, and what compromise would you make?".

He noted that the first political forces have already come out with the laws and asked which of them the BSP is inclined to support, as well as how it sees the parameters in the budget, how the Left sees the defense of people's purchasing power in conditions of inflation, but also the provision of long-term stability.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova said during the consultations with President Rumen Radev:

"For us, there are four important and urgent issues to be resolved. The first is the fight against inflation, increasing incomes, fighting poverty and growing inequalities, reducing prices. The second important issue is related to measures under the RSP (Recovery and Sustainability Plan), the third - judicial reform, the fourth - our acceptance into Schengen. All four priorities will only be achieved through the adoption of a budget".

Kornelia Ninova noted that it was a mistake that the office did not submit the 2023 budget last year, "because now we would have peace of mind".

According to her, "now there are two solutions - forming a permanent majority, a regular government that will form a budget, if this does not happen, we expect a submitted budget from the official cabinet".

"However, we will not support a proposal to increase taxes, freeze taxes, withdraw social benefits and lack of support for small and medium-sized businesses. An urgent 3% deficit to enter the Eurozone is not acceptable," she emphasized. The Left will not support raising taxes and taking away social benefits.

"We have already submitted legislative proposals, we will support part of the legislative program of the first and second forces that formed a majority. But as for regular cabinets and a permanent majority, you should talk to them. The first force that has won, must take responsibility. If it does not happen, then it is for the second to find a way out of the situation. If they need support, they will contact us, we will talk, as always, we will make the party decision and give a public answer about what will happen. Of course, the goals, which we should set ourselves are a long working parliament, a regular cabinet, a good budget."

From the words of Rumen Radev, it became clear that today or at the latest on Monday, the Council of Ministers will submit the Budget for this year and will announce its parameters.

Kornelia Ninova: The first two political forces are responsible for the successful governance formula

"BSP has decided not to support a GERB government. However, if we receive an invitation for negotiations from GERB, WCC-DB or any other political force, we will conduct an internal party poll and comply with its results".

This was commented by the leader of the socialists, Kornelia Ninova, after the consultations with President Rumen Radev.

Ninova reminded that the term of the extended law on the state budget expires in June and urgent actions are required.

According to her, a minority government, such as WCC-DB is considering, is a dangerous configuration that would lead to instability and unpredictability.

"A minority government is extremely unstable and unpredictable. We have already been through this - then you don't know who is responsible, what laws are introduced and what a law will look like after it is introduced at the exit from the parliament. This is extremely dangerous for Bulgaria in this moment," Ninova pointed out.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev spoke with representatives of the "Vazrazhdane" party and with representatives of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

Yesterday, President Radev met with the first two parliamentary formations - GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria", and later today he will hold political consultations with the remaining two parliamentary groups in the 49th National Assembly - those of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and of "There Is Such a People" (TISP).

After the end of the political consultations with the six parliamentary formations, the president must decide when he will hand over a mandate to form a cabinet to GERB-SDS.

