Romania will Not Ban the Import of Ukrainian Grain

Romania will not unilaterally ban grain imports from Ukraine and will wait for the European Commission to implement measures to help farmers from Central and Eastern Europe, said today Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea, quoted by Reuters.

Romania and Ukraine will consult weekly on the expected volumes of grain in an attempt to limit imports, Petre Daea also said after a meeting in Bucharest with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solskyi.

The European Commission set a condition for Bulgaria and the other four countries - Romania, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, to cancel the unilaterally imposed bans on the import of Ukrainian grain, in order to provide the aid of 100 million euros promised on Wednesday, it became clear from a statement by the Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis a day ago.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian Grain and Feed Association said today that it opposes a government-imposed ban on grain and oilseed imports from neighboring Ukraine because the restrictions will affect feed producers and industrial users in Hungary.

The association of producers of vegetable oils and oil products in Bulgaria insisted that the national position be formed taking into account the interests of all affected sectors of the economy. The processing industry cannot provide the necessary sunflower from the Bulgarian market alone, and the next economic consequences of this are a decrease in the GDP generated by the sector, closure of enterprises, work at reduced capacity and reduction of employed personnel, warned the chairman of the association, Yani Yanev, in a message distributed from the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce.

