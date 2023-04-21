NATO Multinational Battle Group conducts Exercise in Bulgaria

Politics » DEFENSE | April 21, 2023, Friday // 13:35
Bulgaria: NATO Multinational Battle Group conducts Exercise in Bulgaria @BNT

The multinational NATO battle group in Bulgaria is conducting a large-scale exercise at the Novo Selo training ground.

The group was created last year to bolster the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It includes Italy, which is a framework country, and has the largest participation with about 900 soldiers, the USA participates with a company with Stryker vehicles, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia participate as well. The battle group must grow to a brigade level.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, battle group, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria