NATO Multinational Battle Group conducts Exercise in Bulgaria

The multinational NATO battle group in Bulgaria is conducting a large-scale exercise at the Novo Selo training ground.

The group was created last year to bolster the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It includes Italy, which is a framework country, and has the largest participation with about 900 soldiers, the USA participates with a company with Stryker vehicles, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia participate as well. The battle group must grow to a brigade level.

/Bulgarian National Television