NATO Multinational Battle Group conducts Exercise in Bulgaria
The multinational NATO battle group in Bulgaria is conducting a large-scale exercise at the Novo Selo training ground.
The group was created last year to bolster the alliance's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It includes Italy, which is a framework country, and has the largest participation with about 900 soldiers, the USA participates with a company with Stryker vehicles, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey, Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia participate as well. The battle group must grow to a brigade level.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian National Television
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Has Bulgaria offered its MiG-29s to Ukraine?
- » CNN: Bulgaria is ready to Donate its Fighter Jets to Ukraine
- » Bulgaria will Stop the Access of Russian Ships to its Ports
- » Blinken will help Bulgaria get Replacement Weapons from the US
- » Bulgaria's Defense Ministry denounced Russia's systematic War Crimes in Ukraine
- » Bulgaria received one MiG-29 Engine from Poland