Bulgaria: Kostadinov and "Vazrazhdane" met with the President for Consultations

President Rumen Radev continues the political consultations for forming a government with the parliamentary groups in the 49th National Assembly.

At 9:30 a.m., the meeting of the head of state with the representatives of the "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) party began. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov, as well as Tsoncho Ganev and Petar Petrov, attended the consultations on behalf of "Vazrazhdane".

At the beginning of the meeting, President Radev congratulated "Vazrazhdane" with the high election result, which is an expression of the confidence of the Bulgarians in the party.

"With each election, your support grows, but so does your responsibility. This parliament has a lot of unfinished business left over from previous parliaments, the country faces risk and many challenges. You have already repeatedly stated that you will be in opposition in the 49th National Assembly, but you know well that the opposition also has an important role in the political process. The situation requires every political force to contribute to solving the problems in the country," the head of state said.

Radev added that apart from the issue of power in the 49th National Assembly, the expectations for this parliament are at least to adopt a budget in order to at least guarantee the country's financial stability.

Radev also asked to hear from "Vazrazhdane" when the National Assembly will start working because the expectation for this parliament is to at least adopt the Budget for this year; as well as what the successful formula would be for broadcasting a government and how long it would take parliament to do so.

"How do you see as a time frame the work of this parliament related to the distribution of mandates? Because the mandates, the success and failure of the government will determine the legislative activity of the parliament itself and whether your priorities in the legislative activity coincide with what you heard from the other political forces; and whether there is a change in your attitude in forming a parliament, after you have already stated that you will form a cabinet only with your mandate," President Radev also asked.

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov said that his party wants to be in power, but with its own cabinet. They are ready to receive the third mandate from the president, if it comes to such a hypothesis.

Kostadin Kostadinov expressed his admiration to the cabinet for the decision to stop the duty-free import of Ukrainian goods. However, he expressed regret that the cabinet has not taken any steps towards renegotiating of the Recovery Plan in the part with the Bulgarian energy sector. He again stated that it is important for "Vazrazhdane" that Bulgaria stays away from the conflict in Ukraine.

Radev added that he expects to have results by the end of April with the renegotiation of the Recovery Plan. "The process is very complicated, but I hope in the name of Bulgaria that we will be successful", the president noted.

However, before talking about forming a government, according to Kostadinov, "we should talk about preserving the Bulgarian lev, so that our country can keep its distance from the conflict in Ukraine; to renegotiate our relations with European partners; the recovery plan as well as political stability". According to "Vazrazhdane", this political stability should not be at any cost.

"Because stability can sometimes be the stability of misery, of decay, of ruin and of degradation."

Commenting on the subject of the euro, Kostadinov defined the attempts to introduce the euro in our country as "an attempt at a hidden coup d'état".

"The calls for such a referendum not to take place are becoming more and more serious, on Monday or Tuesday the verification in the National Assembly will be completed and in the first ten days of May it will be clear that 400,000 legitimate signatures have been collected".

Kostadinov: We are ready to talk with everyone, but we do not meet understanding from other political forces

"The 'Vazrazhdane' party is ready to talk to anyone, but the things it proposes are not understood by the other political forces". This was stated by the chairman of the party Kostadin Kostadinov after the consultations with President Rumen Radev. He singled out the demand of "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) against the American bases and the position of the party to preserve the Bulgarian lev.

The party is ready with a project for a cabinet, if the third mandate reaches them, it became clear from Kostadinov's words.

Regarding Budget 2023, "Vazrazhdane" believes that the country should not limit itself to a 3 percent deficit, taxes should not be raised, but excess spending should be cut.

"Taxes should not be raised, unnecessary spending should be cut, the role of the ungodly bloated administration should be considered, and the most important thing - not to be enslaved in the 3% deficit - it is only to fulfill the conditions for membership in the Eurozone", said Kostadinov.

"Vazrazhdane" will set conditions for participation in negotiations for a constitutional majority - to pass their bill on foreign agents, closing the American bases and scheduling a referendum on keeping the Bulgarian currency together with local elections.

Yesterday Radev met with the first two parliamentary formations - GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".

Today, President Rumen Radev will talk separately with the representatives of the other groups in the 49th National Assembly.

