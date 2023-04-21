Weather in Bulgaria: Sun and Rain over the Weekend

The minimum temperatures today will be between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia - about 4°C, the maximum - between 15°C and 20°C, in Sofia - about 15°C.

Cloudiness will be more often significant, with temporary breaks before noon over Western Bulgaria. Around and after noon, there will be short-lived rain with thunder in many places. The wind will be oriented from the northeast, in the eastern regions it will be moderate.

Cloudiness will be significant along the Black Sea. In many places, mainly around and after noon, there will be precipitation, in some areas - with thunder. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures: 14-15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 11°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1 - 2 points.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains, with temporary breaks before noon over the massifs of Western Bulgaria. In many places, mainly after noon, there will be short-term showers with thunder, snow will fall above 1800 meters. It will blow to a moderate northwesterly wind. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 8°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

During the weekends, the cloudiness will be more often significant, but mainly before noon there will also be sunny hours. There will also be short-term rains, in more places and more in quantity on Saturday, when daytime temperatures will drop slightly. Thunderstorms are also possible in the afternoon. The probability of precipitation along the Black Sea is the smallest.

On Monday, light to moderate southerly winds will bring warmer air and daytime temperatures will again reach around 20°C in some areas. In the afternoon hours, short-term rain will fall in places, mainly in the western half of the country. Temperatures will begin to drop on Tuesday. There will be precipitation in many places in the country, more in quantity in Western and Central Bulgaria. Thunderstorms are also possible.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology