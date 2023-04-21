COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 213 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 213, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,552 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.3 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 369 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 56 new hospital admissions.

130 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,261,856 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,879 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 75 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,611,630 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,303 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,303,038 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal