The Bulgarian President congratulated the Muslim Community on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr

President Rumen Radev congratulates the representatives of the Muslim faith in Bulgaria on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. This was announced by the presidential press office.

In his greeting, the head of state emphasizes that the shared desire for good and empathy is the strong thread that has united the Bulgarian people for centuries and continues to lead us along the path of salvation of hope, respect and tolerance.

"In days of trial for the whole world, let us encourage compassion and philanthropy. More than ever, we need wisdom and foresight in order to successfully build our joint future and preserve our common home as a place of peace and understanding," stated President Radev in his greeting. The head of state wishes the representatives of the Muslim faith in Bulgaria health and prosperity.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated the Muslim community in Bulgaria on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr

GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated the Muslim community in Bulgaria on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

"Happy Eid al-Fitr to all Muslim friends! May it be health, prosperity and love for you and your loved ones! To have strength for good and faith in its meaning," Borissov wrote on his Facebook profile.

The Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The three-day Eid al-Fitr is one of the two main Islamic holidays. On it, believers gather for a special holiday prayer, visit each other and consume sweets.

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov congratulated the Bulgarian Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) Kostadin Kostadinov today congratulated the Bulgarian Muslims on Eid al-Fitr.

"Happy holiday to these 600,000 of our compatriots who profess the Islamic faith! A person can change everything in his life, but he cannot change the Motherland and parents," he wrote on Facebook.

"May all Bulgarians be alive and well, because regardless of the religion we profess, we are one nation, and we should not allow anyone and anything to separate and divide us!" wished Kostadin Kostadinov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg