Bulgaria: "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" met with the President for Consultations

"We Continuing the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" stated to President Rumen Radev their firm intention to not work together with GERB in the executive power and not to support a cabinet with a mandate from Borissov's party. The stated position of the new coalition is to propose their cabinet within the second mandate if it comes down to it.

The president asked the representatives of the formation with what time horizon they envision the delivery of the first cabinet mandate. Asen Vassilev stated that this matter should be referred to GERB, while Hristo Ivanov recalled the protracted procedure of the last parliament, which, according to him, led to the potential for political forces to go through the processes they needed.

Given Radev's actions, the life of the 48th National Assembly was more than 4 months - from October 19, 2022 to February 2, 2023.

Referring to it, Ivanov pointed out that important laws can be adopted in a similar time. Similar was the statement of Nikolay Denkov, according to whom the set legislative goals can be achieved in three months.

However, Radev countered that he took a huge political risk, and the previous parliament neither appointed a government nor passed the important laws, but started bidding related to the state budget. He emphasized that much of the parliamentary time was used for changes to the Electoral Code, which led to chaos.

"I understand that it takes time, but I understand that a responsible attitude is needed", said President Rumen Radev

The president added that he is not in a hurry with the consultations because he doesn't wants to push the country towards another election.

"We Continue the Change-Demoratic Bulgaria" after the meeting with the president: We will not support a government with the first mandate, but we will be constructive

"The whole of Bulgaria has common priorities and the parliament must be provided with time for them to realized", WCC co-chairman Kiril Petkov told the media after the consultations with President Radev.

"We have confirmed our request as a second political force, that with the first mandate we will not support a government and we will be constructive in all policies, and if it comes to a second mandate, we will propose a government," he added.

Asen Vassilev said that all political forces will actively work with the Ministry of Finance on the budget, which takes at least four weeks to adopt.

"What we have shown in this parliament is a bit more active politics, and we all realized that there is no possibility of disagreement on these priorities. From then on, what we say is what we will do. We will be constructive, but the first term we cannot support it, because that's what we told our voters," commented Kiril Petkov.

Today the president held consultations with GERB-SDS and WCC-DB. Tomorrow he will meet with the other four parties represented in the parliament - "Vazrazhdane", DPS, BSP and "There Is Such a People.

After consultations are held with all parties represented in parliament, the head of state will hand over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to GERB-SDS.

