Bulgaria: Borissov and GERB met with the President for Consultations

At exactly 3 p.m., the consultations of the representatives of GERB-SDS with president Radev began within the framework of the constitutional procedure for handing over a mandate to form a government.

At the beginning of the consultations, the president said that the voters have given GERB-SDS the place of the first political force and asked how much, according to GERB-SDS, is needed to form a government, as well as what is the position of the coalition on the budget.

"I want to congratulate you on the achieved election result. With this victory, the voters have entrusted you with a huge responsibility. The first political power in the parliament bears the greatest responsibility for forming a government as quickly as possible and with the greatest support in conditions of war and crises."

"You have a leading role in solving urgent issues in the 49th National Assembly, which have been postponed in several parliaments, related to Schengen, the Eurozone, the European Union and the abolition of the state budget. Yesterday I heard about a budget in which there will be a 3% deficit, the costs and taxes will not be touched.

All of these are important, but these multi-layered tasks become even more important because of the time factor.

If a government is not formed, the big question is what we do with the budget and the laws, and the leading factor is time - apparently many Bulgarian citizens bet on your experience and it is good to know what your views are on solving these issues. How long does it take to negotiate with your opponents until recently, how long do you think it takes to pass a state budget? The deadlines for the Budget are expiring, and by the end of April the caretaker government must submit a budget," said the head of state in his opening remarks.

GERB's leader Boyko Borissov, his deputy in the party Tomislav Donchev and the chairperson of the parliamentary group Desislava Atanasova attended the meeting.

"The Bulgarian people said that no party can do it alone. Any leader who does not take this fact into account cannot answer any of your questions". This is what GERB leader Boyko Borissov said.

"It's as if the words spoken are a red line in time. People said - it can't be done without GERB, but they didn't say that it can only be done with GERB. We can deal with the questions of the Eurozone, Schengen, and the EU at the moment. Before the greatest virtue of a party was to put the state before the party, now it is the opposite - either what you said or nothing. Another plan can always be found, but it will not give prospects to the country," Borissov also said.

"We will not let the state go bankrupt - we will try to be responsible for the budget. We are making efforts, we are patient, because the exceptional consensus that the deputies of the two working groups have is sad to be lost because of the loss of a few deputies. There is a chance to form a government," added Borissov.

In response to the President's introduction, Desislava Atanasova described the necessary steps for the creation of the main bodies of the Parliament and expressed hope that the people's representatives will be ready by the end of May for the adoption of the main laws related to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

Borissov: I will not be nominated for prime minister. To whom the state is kind, now has to make compromises

"At the moment, the best thing for Bulgaria is a coalition between the two largest parliamentary powers." This was stated by the leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, upon leaving the consultations with the president. Borissov added that there are other options for forming a government, but they are more perishable, more ineffective, and shorter-term.

"The pre-election talk is over. Now, the one who likes the state, he has to make compromises. This is the conclusion of the conversation with the president, who perfectly understands that Schengen, the Eurozone and the European Union cannot happen without a regular government, because the time limit exceeds by several months and we are faced with the question of which law should come first. That's why there are still a few more days. I call for common sense," said GERB-SDS leader Boyko Borissov after consultations with President Rumen Radev.

The GERB leader stated that he will not be the party's candidate for prime minister after receiving the first mandate. They have two options for a candidate for prime minister - expert and political.

"The hatred in the National Assembly, which is marching at the moment, will not lead anywhere. That is why I call for more patience and attention. Without making a budget, and Ninova has already submitted a draft budget and opening the budget is a very big risk for the state, this mistake, which we did last year, should not be done this year. But if this is done as well, there will be very, very serious consequences in June," said Borissov.

Borisov announced that he had talked with the leaders of "We Continue the Change " and "Democratic Bulgaria" in the room of the chairman of the first session of the parliament, Vezhdi Rashidov, but "we have not agreed on anything, as they say - step by step".

Borissov expects the president to hand over the first mandate within a few days.

At 5:00 p.m., the head of state met with the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".

After consultations are held with all parties represented in parliament, the head of state will hand over the first exploratory mandate for forming a government to GERB-SDS.

/Bulgarian National Radio