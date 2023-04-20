Bulgaria has the Second Highest Hourly Wage Growth in the EU

In 2022, the average hourly wage in the entire EU economy was 22.9 euros, and in the Eurozone - 25.5 euros, according to data released today by the European statistical service Eurostat, cited by BTA. Compared to 2021, it grows by 4.4 percent in the EU and 4 percent in the Eurozone.

Within the Eurozone, the most serious growth is in Lithuania (+13.4 percent), Estonia (+8.8 percent) and Croatia (+8.7 percent), and the weakest in Italy, Malta and Finland (+2.3 percent) .

For EU countries outside the Eurozone, hourly wages expressed in national currency are also increasing in all countries.

The most serious growth is in Hungary (+16.4 percent), Bulgaria (+15.5 percent), Romania (+12.3 percent) and Poland (+11.7 percent), and the weakest - in Denmark (+2.2 percent) ) and Sweden (+3.0 percent).

In 2022, compared to the previous year, hourly rates in the euro area have risen by 2.9 percent in the non-business (public sector, forestry, sports activities, etc.) economy and by 4.4 percent in the business economy - +3.9 percent in industry, +4.9 percent in construction and +4.5 percent in services.

Across the EU, hourly wages grew by 3.2 percent in the non-business economy and by 4.9 percent in the business economy - +4.6 percent in industry, +5.2 percent in construction and +5.0 percent in services.

The highest growth in hourly rates was registered in mining (+9.6 percent), followed by the sector "Professional, scientific and technical activities" (+6.4 percent), the sector "Electricity, gas and air conditioning" and "Financial and insurance services" (+5.6 percent each).

