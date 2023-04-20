Bulgarian Banker Tzvetan Vassilev has been declared Internationally Wanted again

The Bulgarian banker Tzvetan Vassilev has again been declared an internationally wanted man. According to information from the National Radio, a European Arrest Warrant was issued for him last week, and since this week he has been submitted for search by Interpol. The reason is a new investigation against him, which the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is working on.

Last August, Vassilev's lawyer - Konstantin Simeonov, reported that - at the request of the banker, the International Organization of the Criminal Police decided to delete all data in the Interpol system related to Vasislev. He entered the system in 2014, when the investigation into the bankruptcy of KTB (Corporate Commercial Bank) began, and it turned out that he had left the country.

In recent weeks, the name of Tzvetan Vassilev has been in the public domain again after the prosecution's revelations that he was at the heart of a conspiracy to discredit the chief prosecutor and senior police officers.

Tzvetan Vassilev has been in Serbia since 2014, when he fled Bulgaria after the declared bankruptcy of KTB. The supervising prosecutor of the bank embezzlement case was the current Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

Tsvetan Vassilev was granted political asylum in Serbia in July 2021. In February 2020, Geshev accused Russia of protecting Vassilev with Serbia's help. The Prosecutor General then wrote to the Council of Europe, the European Committee on Crime, EC President Ursula von der Leyen and the then President of the European Parliament, David-Maria Sassoli.

In July 2014, the businessman Tzvetan Vassilev was brought in as a defendant for embezzlement on a particularly large scale in connection with the bankruptcy of the Corporate Commercial Bank. He was subsequently charged with over 100 crimes. Vassilev was charged in absentia because he is abroad.

