The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | April 20, 2023, Thursday // 11:58
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a surprise visit to Kyiv. This is his first visit to Ukraine since the Russian aggression began and is being read as a clear sign of solidarity ahead of preparations for a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Stoltenberg honored the memory of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers and inspected destroyed Russian weapons in the center of Kyiv.

It is noteworthy that Stoltenberg attended the event only with security and a guard of honor.

The NATO Secretary General is scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. However, there is still no detailed plan for the visit. It is not known exactly what topics Zelensky and Stoltenberg will discuss during the dialogue.

