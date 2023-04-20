A Park in Canada will be named after a Bulgarian

Camila Park in Mississauga soon to be named Ignat Kaneff

Bulgaria can now be proud of the first park of its kind in North America. It is located in the city of Mississauga and was renamed in honor of our late honorary consul in Canada - Ignat Kaneff.

"Mr. Kaneff is a great visionary, donor. A man with a big heart," said Velislava Panova, Consul General of Bulgaria in Toronto, Canada.

"This is the first Bulgarian park in North America that has been renamed. It used to be called ‘Camila Park’", she also shares. Its expansion is also forthcoming.

Ignat Kaneff made a major contribution to the construction of the first Bulgarian church in North America - "St. Dimitar". "Everywhere you turn in Mississauga you see something built and maintained by Kaneff and his family," comments Panova.

He is also a member of the Order of Canada.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova TV