Wizz Air launched its First Flight from Bulgaria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe and the most environmentally sustainable in the world*, marks the expansion of its network in Sofia with another exciting route - to Riyadh. The first flight to the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took off yesterday afternoon, ushering in a new era of more convenient and affordable travel options between Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia. The Sofia-Riyadh route will operate twice a week (Wednesday and Sunday), providing passengers with a convenient schedule for both leisure and business travel. Tickets for the new route are now on sale at wizzair.com and in the airline's mobile application at prices of only BGN 68.99**

The addition of the new route is another proof of the airline's ambitions to develop the Bulgarian market by continuing to expand its network outside of Europe and offering more and more different travel destinations. In addition, with this move, Wizz Air will strengthen its presence both in Bulgaria and in the Kingdom, while stimulating local tourism in both countries.

Combining a great mix of different cultures and traditions, bustling souks, modern skyscrapers and a host of beautiful natural landscapes, Riyadh is a one-of-a-kind place that is worth visiting for anyone who wants to expand their horizons and immerse themselves in a completely different world. Located in the center of the Arabian Peninsula, Riyadh is not only the administrative and political capital of the country, but also the cultural capital of Saudi Arabia because of the various cultural attractions such as the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, which is also the National Museum. And here's a fun fact: the word "riyadh" comes from the Arabic word "rawḍah", which means "gardens" or "meadows". The city is so named because of the impressively fertile lands and lush green gardens in the area.



Tamara Nikiforova, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, commented: "We are very excited to launch our first flight from Bulgaria to Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom, is one of the most exciting destinations in the world, offering an extraordinary mix of different cultures and modern architecture. Bulgaria is a key market for Wizz Air and we are constantly striving to diversify our network to offer our customers even more affordable travel options. We are grateful to Sofia Airport for our successful partnership all these years. The friendly Wizz Air crew look forward to welcoming all passengers looking for new adventures on board our flights to Riyadh."

Jesus Caballero, Chief Executive Officer of Sofia Airport, said: "With the direct flights to Riyadh, Sofia is now closer to Saudi Arabia. For the first time, passengers at Sofia Airport have the chance to fly year-round to the largest city on the Arabian Peninsula, thereby expanding the network of flights at Sofia Airport to the East. Sofia Airport's schedule today offers 77 scheduled destinations around the world and our aim, as far as the Eastern market is concerned, is to satisfy the already existing consumer interest."

Route:

Sofia - Riyadh

Days:

Wednesday, Sunday

Start from:

April 19, 2023

Prices** from:

BGN 68.99

*According to data from CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

**One-way price including administrative fee and small cabin baggage (maximum dimensions: 40x30x20 cm). Wheeled luggage and any other type of checked luggage are subject to additional charges. The price is only valid for bookings made on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the indicated prices is limited.

