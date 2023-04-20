Bulgaria’s Economy Minister: If the Prices Go Up - We will allow Imports from Ukraine

If wholesale prices go up, Bulgaria is ready to allow imports from Ukraine again. This was stated by the Minister of Economy Nikola Stoyanov in the morning block of Nova TV.

"We count on the Bulgarian farmers and producers to understand that we are doing it for them and we count on their loyalty not to use the moment for speculation," he added.

Stoyanov explained that last summer Bulgaria made a "huge mistake" by stopping the export of grain and thus we lost traditional markets.

The minister was adamant that the caretaker government continues its battle to contain and reduce prices.

"We expect a decline," the minister added.

He noted that there is already a drop in prices for certain types of food - he pointed to dairy products as an example.

The minister announced that the dialogue with the food chains continues. All merchants with a turnover of over BGN 30 million will be invited to a meeting to discuss the government's measures and problems in the sector.

