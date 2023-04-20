Bulgaria: A Dog Killed its Owner in Sofia

A pit bull attacked and killed its owner in the "Hristo Botev" neighborhood of Sofia, Nova TV reports.

According to the information, the incident happened on Wednesday around 15:00 p.m. when the animal attacked its 48-year-old owner. A 112 call was made shortly after 16:00 p.m.

Relatives of the victim found the body and called emergency services. However, the medical team that arrived at the scene was initially unable to reach the man because of the enraged dog.

A team of employees of "Eco Balance" arrived on the scene to anesthetize the animal and provide access to the body. At that moment, however, the medical personnel only confirmed the death of the man.

According to neighbors, the man usually kept his dog in the yard, and it often caused problems. However, they were afraid of the pet.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the man may have passed out and then the pet attacked him.

The police are clarifying the details of the case. The case is under investigation. Witnesses are being interviewed.

/Nova TV