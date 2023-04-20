A Nephew of John F. Kennedy is running for President of the United States

John F. Kennedy's nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., enters the race for the White House.

The heir to the famous political dynasty will fight for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Last night, he announced his candidacy and announced that he will run against the current head of state, Joe Biden.

In 1963, then-President John Kennedy was shot, and 5 years later, his brother - Senator Robert Kennedy Sr. - at that time a presidential candidate, was also killed. Kennedy Jr., 69, is an outspoken opponent of vaccines against COVID-19, and the issue is expected to be a focus of his campaign. However, he has little chance of winning the Democratic nomination.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg