COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 263 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 263, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,740 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.03 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 351 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 47 are in intensive care units. There are 66 new hospital admissions.

89 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,261,726 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,798 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 104 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,611,555 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,301 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,302,825 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal