Weather in Bulgaria: More Rain

Minimum temperatures between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia - about 5°C, and maximum - between 14°C and 20°C, in Sofia - about 14°C.

Clouds will be variable, often significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. After noon there will be rain showers, in more places and more significant in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, where there will also be thunderstorm activity. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. In Eastern Bulgaria, the wind will be from the north.

Cloudiness will be significant along the Black Sea and there will be rain showers in some places. A moderate northerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 15°C. The temperature of the sea water is about 11°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1 - 2 points.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be variable, often significant, and after noon there will be showers in many places. Above about 1700 meters the rain will change to snow. A moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 8°C, at 2000 meters - around 2°C.

The weather will remain changeable in the coming days. There will be temporary breaks and reductions in cloud cover, but also short-lived rain showers, in places in the afternoon with thunderstorms. In more places around the country, there will be precipitation on Friday, and during the weekends and on Monday, it will be mainly in Western Bulgaria.

Temperatures will remain unchanged - the minimum will be between 4°C and 9°C, and the maximum in most places - between 14°C and 19°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology