Bulgaria: The Two Most Powerful Coalitions Discussed the Budget Situation

The working groups of GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) on budget, finance and economic policy discussed the parameters of the budget for this year, which is still to be adopted.

The two coalitions are united around achieving a 3% budget deficit, keeping the tax levels, continuing on the path to the Eurozone and optimizing spending where possible.

GERB-SDS and WCC-DB remain in different positions on who should submit the draft Budget 2023.

According to GERB-SDS the plan-account should be the responsibility of a regular government, according to WCC-DB Budget 2023 should be introduced as soon as possible.

"A budget must be submitted by a regular government. All other options are emergency options that will not have a good impact on the development of the country," said Denitsa Sacheva from GERB-SDS.

"A budget should be submitted as quickly as possible so that we do not reach the middle of June without a budget. This means that it should be submitted in the next one or two weeks, because the parliamentary budget procedure is about 5 weeks long," said Asen Vassilev from WCC-DB.

The two formations will request accurate calculations from the Ministry of Finance in order to formulate more specific political decisions.

/Bulgarian National Television