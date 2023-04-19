The Raiting of US President Joe Biden continues to Fall

US President Joe Biden's public approval rating has fallen to 39% this month, approaching its lowest level since he took office, Reuters reported.

The results of the April 14-16 Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a modest drop from last month, when 42 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden's performance as president.

His popularity plummeted almost immediately after he took office in January 2021. The biggest drop in his approval rating was in the middle of last year, when only 36% of those polled said they supported him. Since then, the percentage of respondents who express a favorable view of Biden has remained close to that number.

Last Friday, the head of state said that he will participate in the next presidential elections, which will take place next year, but he has not yet officially launched his campaign.

Biden is not expected to face serious competition for the Democratic nomination, but his approval rating remains low by historical standards.

For much of his term, which spanned from 2017 to 2021, Donald Trump also enjoyed a relatively similar level of public approval. The lowest percentage was recorded in December 2017, when only 33% of respondents gave a positive assessment of his work.

Respondents to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll most often said the US's biggest problem was the economy, with one in five respondents sharing the same view. One in ten respondents see crime and the environment as the leading problem in the United States.

A possible bright spot for Biden is the fact that 68 percent of those polled said they disagreed with federal courts banning the FDA-approved abortion drug mifepristone.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted among 1,029 adult US citizens using a nationally representative sample.

