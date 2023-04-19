Bill Clinton will visit Bulgaria

American President Bill Clinton (1993 – 2001) is arriving in Bulgaria next month at the invitation of the CEO of Huvepharma and member of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Advisory Council Kiril Domuschiev. The two will participate in a discussion on Corporate Social Impact on Future Generations, with an emphasis on the importance of food security and sustainability.

Clinton sees agriculture as a catalyst for social and economic change, and it is for this reason that the sector is at the center of his attention.

In October 2022, Kiril Domuschiev spoke to business and civil society leaders at President Clinton's 2022 Global Initiative. The former US president's initiative was launched in 2005 to turn ideas into action⁠—creating a new space where leaders from different sectors can engage publicly, form partnerships and take action together. Since then, CGI's community partners have made more than 3,700 action commitments that have impacted the lives of more than 435 million people in more than 180 countries.

During the round table within the framework of President Clinton's global initiative, the Bulgarian entrepreneur called on the world to innovate in order to ensure a reliable supply of quality and nutritious food to withstand the series of destabilizing crises. He called on leaders to work to ensure a secure food supply through innovation, collaboration and long-term planning to ensure that global food needs, which are expected to double by 2050, are met.

Part of Domuschiev's speech during the round table was published in the author's column Midlands Voices of the authoritative local publication Omaha World-Herald.

