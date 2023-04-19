Bulgaria: Rosen Zhelyazkov was elected Chairman of the 49th National Assembly

Rosen Zhelyazkov was elected chairman of the 49th National Assembly. 136 MPs voted for his candidacy, 0 against, 94 abstained.

The deputies also elected deputy chairmen of the National Assembly - one from each parliamentary group - Rositsa Kirova (GERB-SDS), Nikola Minchev (WCC-DB), Tsoncho Ganev (Vazrazhdane), Filiz Huysmenova (DPS), Kristian Vigenin (BSP) and Andrey Chorbanov (TISP).

"The parliamentary tradition at such moments requires saying words of a solemn nature. However, I think that this is not the moment for pathos and celebration. We are all aware of the responsibility and it is the expectation of society for security, justice and stability. They presuppose that we lead the processes in a direction corresponding to the motto of this building, to create content with means of expression corresponding to the honor and dignity of this institution. I want to thank each and every one of you - as my colleagues, especially the charimen Minchev and Rashidov, because they led 47-th and 48th National Assembly with dignity and wisdom," Zhelyazkov said immediately after he was elected Speaker (Chairman) of the Parliament.

According to the "gentleman's agreement" between the two coalitions, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) will support the nomination of GERB-SDS - Rosen Zhelyazkov, and if the parliament works for more than three months, there will be a rotation.

"We realize that this commitment of ours is an expression of goodwill between the two political groups and that it cannot be secured by an act of the National Assembly, and we count on it to be respected in the future by both parties," said Desislava Atanasova from GERB - SDS.

Before accepting the nomination of Rosen Zhelyazkov, the deputies rejected the candidacy of "Vazrazhdane" - the lawyer Petar Petrov.

BSP will not support Rosen Zhelyazkov's candidacy for reasons of principle, leader Kornelia Ninova announced from the parliamentary rostrum. According to her, the rotating presidency agreement is unconstitutional.

She linked the legislative program proposed by GERB-SDS and WCC-DB to the adoption of a budget and the formation of a government between the two coalitions.

"Congratulations to Nikola Minchev - he will be chairman during the summer vacation. This is another blow against the authority of the National Assembly. However, more important than this nonsense is the legislative program. There are good and necessary laws in these proposals, some of which we support. Of course, there are those that we will not support. My question is: 'Whose program is this?'. Some of these laws are from the caretaker cabinet, others - from the 'Petkov' cabinet - unfinished, others from the last parliament. The question is who is behind these laws - the coalition of gentlemen? OK! But do you know how much this program costs and how you propose this program without a budget? And who are you lying at the moment that you are making a majority for a legislative program but will not form a government - these are tales for fools," Ninova said.

Asen Vassilev, the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change", defined the formula for rotation of the parliamentary presidency with a clear legislative program as the only working one. He defined the adoption of the 2023 Budget as a priority, but explained that it cannot be included in the legislative program because it cannot be introduced by the parliamentary groups.

"At the moment we are trying to do something extremely difficult - we are trying to elect a chairman and do some useful work with the legislative program produced by the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the law against domestic violence and the judicial reform, which we have been struggling to do for at least three parliaments. This is the content of the legislative program. These laws, if passed, even if this parliament does not produce a government, will help Bulgaria to move forward both economically and politically. The most important thing for us is that these laws are passed. The other thing we have promised our voters is that we have a decision of our leaders that we will not support a government with a mandate or the participation of GERB and all the speculations about imaginary coalitions, Ms. Ninova, simply do you no honor," said Asen Vassilev.

"There Is Such a People" (TISP) will support the candidacy of Rosen Zhelyazkov, because that is what parliamentary ethics require, but we will not support a rotating presidency, announced Toshko Yordanov. According to him, the rotating presidency is unconstitutional.

The DPS also questioned the constitutionality of the rotating presidency and announced that they were in opposition.

"We agree with the rule that the largest group should propose a speaker of the parliament until a majority is formed to arrange the governance structure. Now, at the moment, we see that a majority is being formed in the National Assembly, and therefore there is a majority and an opposition. And with what has been formed majority, we from the DPS, since we do not participate in this majority, our natural place is to be in opposition to this majority that has formed. It is not written in the constitution, but it does not prevent us to write in the rules of the NA to have rotating chairmen and a parliament, although the constitution says otherwise. We can also write three-day governments - it's a matter of the will of this majority, regardless of what is written in the constitution. However, so far, what we see can be defined according to the teenage model: "GERB + Change = Replacement", said the chairman of DPS Mustafa Karadayi.

The session began with the swearing in of Andrey Tsekov from the WCC-DB, who is entering the parliament in place of Lena Borislavova, as a representative of the people.

/Bulgarian National Television