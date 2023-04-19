This Year: India will become the most Populous Country in the World

In the middle of this year, India is expected to become the most populous country in the world and overtake China in terms of population by almost 3 million people, Reuters and BTA reported, referring to a UN report published today.

Demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund's State of the World Population Report 2023 indicates that India's population will reach 1,428,600,000 and China's will reach 1,425,700,000.

Third place is occupied by the USA with approximately 340 million people. The data reflects information available as of February 2023, the report said. Experts, citing previous UN data, have predicted that India will overtake China in terms of population this month. However, the latest UN report does not specify a date when this change will occur.

Representatives of the UN Population Fund said it was not possible to give a date because of the "uncertainty" of information coming from India and China. India's last census took place in 2011, and the one planned for 2021 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, China's population shrank for the first time in six decades, a historic reversal that heralds the start of a long period of demographic stagnation that is expected to have serious consequences for both the Chinese and global economies.

