Bulgaria to replace Russia on the Qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
Because of the war in Ukraine, the World Basketball Association did not admit Russia to the qualifications for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. Bulgaria was admitted instead of the Russian basketball players, thus our men's national team gets the opportunity to fight for participation in the Olympic Games next year.
A total of 40 teams will participate in the preliminary Olympic qualifiers, which will be held in August, and the draw for them will be made on May 1. The group winners of these matches will continue their battle for a place in Paris.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Boxer Tervel Pulev defeated the American Joel Shojgreen in the Third Round
- » Why Bulgaria are Placing their Faith in Youth to get back into Footballing Relevance
- » Bulgaria wins Five Gold and One Silver Medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup
- » Who Are Bulgaria’s Opponents in Their Euro 2024 Qualifying Campaign?
- » Russia received an Invitation to Play in the Central Asian Football Association
- » Djokovic was not Allowed into the US without a COVID-19 Vaccine