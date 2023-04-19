Bulgaria to replace Russia on the Qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Because of the war in Ukraine, the World Basketball Association did not admit Russia to the qualifications for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. Bulgaria was admitted instead of the Russian basketball players, thus our men's national team gets the opportunity to fight for participation in the Olympic Games next year.

A total of 40 teams will participate in the preliminary Olympic qualifiers, which will be held in August, and the draw for them will be made on May 1. The group winners of these matches will continue their battle for a place in Paris.

