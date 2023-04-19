Bulgaria to replace Russia on the Qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Sports | April 19, 2023, Wednesday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to replace Russia on the Qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris Alexander Vezenkov

Because of the war in Ukraine, the World Basketball Association did not admit Russia to the qualifications for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. Bulgaria was admitted instead of the Russian basketball players, thus our men's national team gets the opportunity to fight for participation in the Olympic Games next year.

A total of 40 teams will participate in the preliminary Olympic qualifiers, which will be held in August, and the draw for them will be made on May 1. The group winners of these matches will continue their battle for a place in Paris.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: basketball, Bulgaria, Russia, Olympic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria