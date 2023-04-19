Joe Biden and his Wife earned a total of 580,000 Dollars in 2022

World | April 19, 2023, Wednesday // 09:29
Bulgaria: Joe Biden and his Wife earned a total of 580,000 Dollars in 2022 @Wikimedia Commons

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill published their tax return, according to which the two earned nearly $580,000 last year and paid a state tax of 23.8%, BTA reported citing Reuters.

The Bidens donated about 3.5% of their income, i.e. $20,180, to 20 charities, including one affiliated with the American Police Officers Union.

The Bidens declared gross income of $579,514 for 2022 and paid $137,658 of that in taxes. For the previous year, Biden's first as president, they declared income of $610,702.

Biden earns a salary of $400,000 as the president of the country. Jill Biden earns $82,335 a year as a public college English teacher. The rest of their income comes from interest from investments, pensions, annuities, distributions from retirement accounts and Social Security, and from a corporation that takes care of their book authoring income, their joint tax return shows.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, declared a gross income of $456,918 last year, paying $93,570 in taxes. Their income includes a $219,171 salary paid to Harris by the US Senate, $62,870 from her books and $169,665 received by Emhoff at the Georgetown University Law Center, where he teaches. The two gave about 5% of their income ($23,000) to charity.

