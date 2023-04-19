Bulgaria: Data of Employees in the Administration was on the "Dark Web”

Account data of administration employees was on the "dark web". And many of the administrations still provide contact emails, outside of the state ones. This is recorded in the annual report of the Ministry of e-Government on the state of information resources for last year. The document was accepted by the caretaker cabinet a week ago.

Although these very problems have been fixed, the report notes that many business addresses, post offices and domains are not formed according to the requirements adopted by the government in mid-2022.

Domains other than "bg" - "com", "org", "info", "net", etc. are used for official Internet sites and mail servers. And e-mail is given for correspondence outside the official domains of the administrations. There are no regular briefings to increase network security. A number of institutions continue to use old versions of security protocols.

The report notes that since the start of the war in Ukraine, there has been a sharp increase in "denial of service" (DDoS) attacks - by 80%.

Only 37% of administrations have a directorate, department or specialists to maintain the systems. 175 administrations or 30% of all in 2022 rely entirely on external contractors.

The report states that mainly central, specialized, territorial and district administrations can afford funds for 2023 for software and for licenses. Less than one percent of the municipal ones can do it. The asymmetry is because there was a significantly smaller number of employees in the municipal administrations. And they used fewer devices and software products in their work. The report recommends expanding the possibility to pay electronically for services. To stimulate their use by reducing their fees. The system for electronic identification has not been established. And this slows down the development of electronic management, reports the Ministry.

