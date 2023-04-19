Many Dead after a Huge Fire in a Hospital in Beijing

World | April 19, 2023, Wednesday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Many Dead after a Huge Fire in a Hospital in Beijing

An investigation was launched today after a fire engulfed a hospital in the Chinese capital, Beijing, killing 21 people, state media said.

Emergency crews first received word shortly before 1:00 p.m. (05:00 GMT) that a fire had broken out at Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the capital's Fengtai district, the Communist Party-run newspaper "Beijing Daily" reported.

The fire was extinguished about half an hour later, and rescue operations continued for another two hours, by which time 71 patients had been evacuated elsewhere.

On Tuesday, social media users posted videos showing people sitting on outdoor air conditioners and others clinging to ropes jumping from the building.

As of Wednesday morning, the death toll was 29, the newspaper reported.

There were no further details on the number of people injured in the fire or the condition of the victims.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, hospital, China, Beijing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria