Many Dead after a Huge Fire in a Hospital in Beijing

An investigation was launched today after a fire engulfed a hospital in the Chinese capital, Beijing, killing 21 people, state media said.

A big fire took place in Beijing Changfeng Hospital earlier local time today, killed 21 ppl. In addition to the shocking number of casualties, more scary reality is zero clue of the fire was made to the press - videos, mentions, chat post, nothing. Not a press coverage existed 1) pic.twitter.com/NvBnSyp19Y — Vivian Wu (@vivianwubeijing) April 18, 2023

Emergency crews first received word shortly before 1:00 p.m. (05:00 GMT) that a fire had broken out at Beijing Changfeng Hospital in the capital's Fengtai district, the Communist Party-run newspaper "Beijing Daily" reported.

At least 21 people died after a fire erupted in a Beijing hospital on Tuesday. Patients trapped inside were forced to balance on air-conditioning units, awaiting rescue, while at least one jumped to a roof below to escape the flames and smoke. https://t.co/0HbZOspOKi pic.twitter.com/lAkhREA1qO — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 18, 2023

The fire was extinguished about half an hour later, and rescue operations continued for another two hours, by which time 71 patients had been evacuated elsewhere.

On Tuesday, social media users posted videos showing people sitting on outdoor air conditioners and others clinging to ropes jumping from the building.

Update: Death toll of the fire in Beijing’s Changfeng hospital reached 29, an official said https://t.co/VXRkcGDnfG https://t.co/MAs6P369of pic.twitter.com/TQ1T9aE11g — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 19, 2023

As of Wednesday morning, the death toll was 29, the newspaper reported.

There were no further details on the number of people injured in the fire or the condition of the victims.

