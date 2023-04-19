One Dead and Five injured after the Collapse of a Car Park in New York

One person died and five were injured after a partial collapse of a multi-story car park in New York, local authorities said, the BBC reported.

The collapse started from the second floor of the four-story building in the southern part of Manhattan around 4 p.m. local time. Authorities say all workers in the building have been found.

New York Fire Chief John Esposito said the rescue operation was extremely dangerous for firefighters and that the structure was very unstable:

"We had firefighters inside the building doing searches. The building was continuing to collapse. We believe at this time that all workers who were in danger have been located and are out of the building."

Esposito added that one of the injured workers was trapped upstairs and could not get down on his own. In the end, the firefighters were able to get him out of the building through the roof.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said technology played a vital role in the emergency response. "I want to point out that, thank God, we had a robotic dog that was able to get into the building," he said.

The robotic dog was able to send video from inside the building, after which drones were brought up to carry out an assessment and search.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, and officials from the Ministry of Construction are checking neighboring buildings for possible damage, local authorities said, the BBC reported.

