COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 295 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 295, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

3,453 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.5 percent.

Nine patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 345 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 44 are in the intensive care units. There are 92 new hospital admissions.

594 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and there are currently 2,626 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 76 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,611,451 doses since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal