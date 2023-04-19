Cloudy and Rainy Weather in Bulgaria Today

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month and will remain without significant change.



Today will remain mostly cloudy. In many places there will be precipitation, more significant before noon, mainly in North-Eastern Bulgaria. By the evening, the rainfall will temporarily stop in most areas. A light north-westerly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will mostly be between 13°C and 18°C, slightly higher in the extreme southwestern regions, in Sofia - around 14°C.



It will remain mostly cloudy along the Black Sea coast and there will be rain mainly along the northern coast. A light north-westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 12°-13°C. The temperature of the sea water is about 11°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.



In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy before noon and foggy. There will be rain, above about 1600 m - the rain will change to snow. It will blow to a moderate northwesterly wind. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology