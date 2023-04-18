Bulgarian MEPs Defended Nuclear Energy

MEP from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Tsvetelina Penkova stated that if the EU wants to ensure a balanced and safe electricity system, it needs nuclear energy.

"It is clear that renewable energy is the cheapest, but it is also the most uncertain and difficult and expensive to store," she told the Strasbourg plenary during a debate on energy storage.

"There can be no energy independence if there is no secure source of energy," said the MEP from the Party of European Conservatives and Reformists Angel Djambazki:

"It is quite obvious that the wind does not blow all the time, as the sun sets at night, colleagues, the solar batteries made by China cannot work for 24 hours. Such energy can produce power that can be relied on and that is predictable. Such power is nuclear energy. The same energy that colleagues here in the room are systematically and consistently destroying, driven by some ultra-green utopia or motivated by the manufacturers of solar cells, wind turbines and other such gadgets. While they lead such a policy, while there is such schizophrenia here in this room and in the European Commission, the European Union and its member states will be dependent on external carriers, on external sources, and we here will continue to scratch our tongues, may the translators forgive me".

