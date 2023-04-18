In 2022: Unemployment increased in two-thirds of the Regions in Bulgaria

In two-thirds of the regions in Bulgaria, unemployment increased last year, according to the annual report of the Employment Agency.

Vidin region had the highest reported rate of unemployed last year – 14.1 percent compared to 12.3 a year earlier. Montana, Vratsa, Silistra also have over 10% unemployed.

The municipalities with the highest average annual unemployment rate - 4 times above the average last year were Makresh 71 percent, Dimovo - 58 percent, Ruzhintsi - 39 percent, and all three are in the Vidin region.

Newly registered in the labor offices last year were 264,000. Most of them came from the service sector – 124,000. The statistics report that the long-term unemployed were 35,500 or one in four unemployed, such as in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Shumen are the most.

There are 62,000 people over the age of 50 registered in the labor offices, nearly 5,000 of them in the Blagoevgrad region, 4,000 in Plovdiv and over 3,000 in Pleven, Pazardzhik and the capital.

