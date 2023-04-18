Romania is considering Banning Imports of Ukrainian Grain
The ruling Social Democratic Party in Romania supports a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to be introduced in Bulgaria's northern neighbor. This has already been done by Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, with only Bratislava allowing transit. Bulgaria is also considering a ban. According to the Eastern European countries, the targeted aid from the European Union fails to compensate the losses for the grain producers from the oversaturation of the local markets with Ukrainian production.
The Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture is starting a tour of the region, and Brussels has spoken out against unilateral measures. The disputes surrounding the passage and sale of Ukrainian grain in Europe are happening while it is still unclear how long the Black Sea export corridors will work.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 419 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin visited Russian-Controlled Ukrainian Regions
- » Day 418 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin’s Chef personally ordered the Execution of at least 20 Ukrainian POWs
- » Day 417 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Second Easter for Kyiv in Conditions of War
- » Day 416 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians Shell and Kill Civilians during Orthodox Holy Week
- » Ukrainian forces Withdraw from Bakhmut after a fierce Russian Offensive
- » Slovakia has Banned the Processing and Sale of Ukrainian Grain