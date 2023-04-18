Romania is considering Banning Imports of Ukrainian Grain

The ruling Social Democratic Party in Romania supports a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to be introduced in Bulgaria's northern neighbor. This has already been done by Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, with only Bratislava allowing transit. Bulgaria is also considering a ban. According to the Eastern European countries, the targeted aid from the European Union fails to compensate the losses for the grain producers from the oversaturation of the local markets with Ukrainian production.

The Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture is starting a tour of the region, and Brussels has spoken out against unilateral measures. The disputes surrounding the passage and sale of Ukrainian grain in Europe are happening while it is still unclear how long the Black Sea export corridors will work.

