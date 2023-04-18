Bulgaria: Rotation of the Chairman of Parliament - The First one will be Rosen Zhelyazkov

Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected chairman of the 49th National Assembly. If the parliament works for more than 3 months, it is possible to have a rotation based on a gentleman's agreement between GERB-SDS and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria. This was agreed upon by the two largest parliamentary political formations after the series of meetings on the legislative program of the 49th Parliament.

While Rosen Zhelyazkov is the chairman of the National Assembly, the chairman of the legal commission will be from the Parliament Group of the WCC-DB. He will be nominated after a discussion of the leadership of the coalition.

If there is a rotation, the chairman of the legal committee will also be replaced.

The two largest parliamentary parties have prepared a common list of bills that they will propose to the other political forces. They concern the reforms under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, Bulgaria's accession to the Eurozone and Schengen, the bills for changes to the Civil Procedure Code, the Anti-Corruption Commission and protection from domestic violence.

"Tomorrow we expect that there will be an elected Speaker (Chairman) of the National Assembly, so that it will start regular work. The list of bills will be proposed as a program of this session of the Parliament, and if it works successfully, after three months there will be an opportunity to rotate the Speaker of the National Assembly, so that, together with the chairman of the Committee on Legal Affairs, they work in sync and can adopt the rest of the bills," said Nikolay Denkov from WCC-DB.

The legislative program will also be presented to the other parliamentary political forces in search of support, as well as a constitutional majority for judicial reform.

Government negotiations have not been conducted within the working group.

Nikolay Denkov, WCC-DB: "Our answer has always been clear and categorical - at this table we only discuss our legislative program, we do not discuss the formation of a government. We do not have such a mandate given to us by our national authorities and the formation of a government is a matter of talks between party leaders rather than a legislative task force".

Desislava Atanasova, GERB-SDS: "Realizing that these efforts are part of a larger process and a longer path, but also taking into account that colleagues have decisions of their national bodies regarding a future government, we categorically declare that now the most important thing is our country and we appeal for the constructive tone and dialogue to continue, so that the main mission of every parliament is fulfilled - to broadcast a working regular government".

Nikolay Denkov, WCC-DB: "We are finishing this stage, with which the National Assembly will start. Hopefully tomorrow morning and then all the talks start about everything else - committees, changing members of regulators and government, but that government is the responsibility of the mandate holder and he has to decide how he will approach it. We have a decision of our national councils that we will not support a government with the first mandate. It has not been changed. We will discuss it again, but I do not believe there will be any changes to this position. The question is, is there another workable build that could work. It is too early to discuss this issue today."

Desislava Ananasova, GERB-SDS: "Dialogue is extremely necessary and it seems to me that 2 months ago, 2 years ago, no one imagined that we would be able to sit at a table and conduct this dialogue for the sake of some common goal. The tone is constructive, collegial and expert. In this sense, we will make every effort for a regular government."

Desislava Atanasova from GERB-SDS clarified that leadership talks are yet to come. She again defended the position of GERB-SDS that without a working cabinet there should be no budget.

"We are convinced that there should be a regular government that approves its own budget and implements through this budget the policies on which there is an agreement for a certain period of time," she explained.

/Bulgarian National Television