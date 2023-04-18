In 2022: Annual Revenues in Bulgaria Grew by 16.9% and Expenses by 19.1%

In 2022, the average annual income per person in a household is BGN 9,008 and it increased by 16.9% compared to 2021, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. For the last ten years (2013 - 2022), the average total income per household person increased 1.9 times.

However, real household incomes (adjusted for inflation) grow by only 1.4% in 2022 compared to 2021, and the real income index in 2022 compared to 2013 is 146.2%.

At the same time, Bulgarian households spent an average of BGN 8,389 per person in 2022, which is 19.1% more than in 2021. The relative share of consumer spending in total household spending decreased from 83.3% in 2013 to 83.1% in 2022, NSI data also show.

Income from wages in 2022 is BGN 4,851, increasing by 10.8% compared to 2021, and its increase compared to 2013 is 1.9 times. Income from pensions for the last year is BGN 3039, increasing by 31.5% compared to 2021 and 2.5 times compared to 2013, while income from self-employment in 2022 is BGN 421 and increasing by 5 % compared to 2021 and by 28.4% compared to 2013.

The funds spent on food and non-alcoholic beverages in 2022 are BGN 2,529, or 22.9% more compared to 2021 and 70.9% more than in 2013. Expenditures for clothing and shoes in 2022 are BGN 281, increasing by 9.8% compared to a year earlier and 1.8 times compared to 2013. Housing-related expenses (water, electricity, fuel, furniture and home maintenance) for 2022 are 1,566 BGN, increasing by 19.8% compared to 2021 and 2 times compared to 2013.

BGN 546 was spent on healthcare in 2022 - 23.5% more than in 2021 and 2.3 times more compared to 2013, BGN 974 was spent on transport and communications, which is 22.1% more than in 2021 and 1.9 times more compared to 2013. Spending on leisure, cultural recreation and education in 2022 is BGN 380. Compared to 2021, they increased by 21.8%, and compared to 2013 - 1.9 times, while in the last year the expenses for taxes and social insurance amounted to BGN 1,020 and increased by 10.2% compared to 2021, and compared to 2013, they increased 2 times.

In 2022, the relative share of food expenditure in total expenditure was 30.1%, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than in 2021 and 3.1 percentage points lower than in 2013.

/NSI