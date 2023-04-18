"Time Shelter" by Bulgarian Author Georgi Gospodinov was Shortlisted for the Booker Prize

The book "Time Shelter" by Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov has entered the short list for the international "Booker" prize, announced today at a special online event the chairman of the jury - the French writer and journalist of Moroccan origin Leila Slimani, winner of the "Goncourt" prize.

Gospodinov is the first Bulgarian author nominated for the prestigious international literary award.

The jury defined "Time Shelter" as "an inventive novel with an unexpectedly cheeky tone." The novel, according to them, raises again the old questions about "the danger of selective memory, trauma and nostalgia, which can conquer society and become cancer".

The Guardian notes that six of the shortlisted books are written in languages that have never been nominated before. One is "Time Shelter" by Georgi Gospodinov, which was translated into English by Angela Rodel. The other surprise is Eva Baltasar's "Boulder".

The shortlist also includes the French writer Maryse Condé for the novel "The Gospel According to the New World"; Cheon Myeong-Kwan for "Whale"; Gauz for "Standing Heavy" and Guadalupe Nettel for "Still Born".

The "Booker Prize" is one of the most important events in the literary and publishing world. It has been awarded since 1969, and its bearers are authors such as Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood, Kazuo Ishiguro and Julian Barnes. In 2005, the international "Booker" began to be awarded only for books in translation, and the first winner was Ismail Kadare.

"The nomination for the international "Booker" is another recognition for Georgi Gospodinov and the novel "Time Asylum". The "New Yorker", "Guardian" and "Financial Times" announced it as one of the books of 2022. The novel also brought the first award "Premio Strega" Europao" received from an Eastern European writer".

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in London's Sky Garden on May 23 and the prize is a £50,000 prize - half (25k) for the author and half for the translator.

