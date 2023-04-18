Jump in the Prices of Staple Foods in the UK by up to 80 percent
In the UK, the price of staples such as cheddar cheese, white bread and pork sausages has jumped by up to 80% in some shops over the past year, further evidence of how inflation hits the lowest incomes hardest.
Oatmeal topped the list for average price increases in the "Which?" consumer basket of staples, followed by skimmed milk and cheddar cheese.
In some of the big supermarket chains such as Asda and Tesco for certain types of cheddar cheese the increase is around 80%.
Sue Davies, head of food policy at "Which?", said the latest supermarket food and drink survey paints a bleak picture for millions of households, some of whom are already losing out on normal meals, about how inflation affects shelf prices of supermarkets, with the poorest once again feeling the brunt of the crisis with the rising cost of living.
She believes that although problems in the food chain affect prices, supermarkets have opportunities to do more to support people so that they have easier access to essential foods.
