Bulgaria: Ambulance Driver is in Critical Condition after being Beaten

An ambulance driver is in danger for his life after being beaten by relatives of a child injured in an accident, the police said.

The accident happened in the area of the road between Ruen and Yablechevo. Due to failure to maintain the necessary distance, an 18-year-old man from the village of Daskotna rammed a horse-drawn cart from behind. The young driver had only 5 days of experience.

The cart was driven by an 18-year-old man from the village of Ruen, and the 8-year-old boy was traveling with him. The child received superficial wounds on the head, was examined and released for home treatment.

During the medical examination carried out by the emergency services, the mother of the injured child, a 32-year-old woman from Ruen, started screaming and behaving aggressively. She was joined by her relatives in a visibly intoxicated state.

They verbally attacked the ambulance driver and wanted to fight him. Subsequently, they surrounded him and a beating ensued. The driver was punched in the face and body.

Two police officers came to the scene and fired several shots with their service weapon in a safe direction to quell the tension.

Six men were arrested, complicit in the beating, aged 26 to 43, all from Ruen.

The injured ambulance driver was transported to UMBAL - Burgas and was placed in the "Neurosurgery" department with a concussion.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio