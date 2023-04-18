Rishi Sunak is being Investigated by the British Parliament

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being investigated by the Parliamentary Committee on Standards over suspicions of under-declaration of income and conflict of interest.

British media reported that the investigation was linked to a childcare firm in which the Prime Minister's wife, Akshata Murthy, was involved. Last month, Rishi Sunak had to answer questions about the shares his wife owns in Koru Kids, a childcare agency, in relation to a new policy enshrined in the spring budget that she may have benefited from.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has announced a pilot project for payments to new carers, with better pay for those who sign up through agencies. Akshata Murthy was listed as a shareholder in one of these agencies - Koru Kids, as early as March 6.

Rishi Sunak did not mention his wife's ties to Koru Kids when questioned by MPs about the new policy at a parliamentary committee on March 28.

While the register of MPs' income requires them to declare any payments, donations or hospitality provided to them which could reasonably be considered to influence their work in Parliament, the code of conduct for MPs does not require them to register the income of wives /spouses or partners. However, the ministerial register of incomes, which refers to the ministerial code, requires the declaration of the spouse's or partner's income and may be deemed to have a conflict of interest.

