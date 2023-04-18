Amid ongoing Fighting the EU Ambassador to Sudan has been Attacked in his Home

International leaders are demanding an immediate end to days of bloody fighting between rival military groups in Sudan, which has left nearly 200 people dead and hundreds more injured, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

At least 185 people have been killed and 1,800 injured in the fighting in Sudan, UN mediator Volker Perthes said via video conference in New York.

The EU ambassador to Sudan is one of the victims of the violence, a senior Brussels official said late yesterday.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the ambassador had been "attacked" at his residence. He did not provide details about the nature of the attack or the perpetrator or perpetrators.

He also left it unclear whether the ambassador was hurt, although diplomatic sources in Brussels said O'Hara was fine and uninjured.

The EU is represented in the northeast African country by Irish diplomat Aidan O'Hara.

In the capital Khartoum, fierce clashes continued on most bridges, around the international airport and the military headquarters, Perthes said.

Fighting is also taking place in the Darfur region.

In recent days, tensions between Sudan's army chief and Sudan's de facto president, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemeti), the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have escalated into open conflict.

The current events come a year and a few months after the army seized all the power it had shared for two and a half years with a civilian, technocratic government. Elections, which the military has promised this year to return to civilian rule, appear far away.

Hamdan Dagalo said on Twitter on Monday that the international community must intervene against what he called "the crimes of Sudanese general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan," Reuters reported.

"His army is waging a brutal campaign against innocent people by bombing them with MiG jets," wrote Hamdan Dagalo.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg