COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 63 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 63 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

868 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is just over 7 percent. Also, of the new cases, 55% were not vaccinated.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died in the last 24 hours, and one of them was not vaccinated, the data show.

To date, there are 342 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 12 new hospital admissions.

In the last 24 hours, 41 patients were cured, and a total of 1,261,023 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,934 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, only one dose of the COVID vaccines was administered. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 4,611,375 doses have been administered.

A total of 38,290 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,302,267 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal