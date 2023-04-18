Code Yellow for Rain in Eight Regions in Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a yellow code for significant rainfall in North-West and Central Bulgaria. The warning applies to the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Pazardjik and Smolyan.

Today will remain mostly cloudy with rain showers. In some areas, they will be significant in quantity and accompanied by thunder. The wind will be light to moderate from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia - around 14°C.

It will be mostly cloudy and foggy in the mountains. There will be precipitation from rain, above about 1700 m - from snow, in some areas it will be significant in quantity. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

It will be mostly cloudy along the Black Sea. There will also be showers of rain, in the afternoon and in the evening - temporarily intense. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 14°C. The temperature of the sea water is 11°-12°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology