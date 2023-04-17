Bulgaria: Kilometer-long Traffic Jam on “Trakia” Highway due to a Chain Car Accident

Society » INCIDENTS | April 17, 2023, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Kilometer-long Traffic Jam on “Trakia” Highway due to a Chain Car Accident @Maria Rakhneva, Nova

A chain accident with five cars hindered the movement of AM "Trakia" in the direction of Sofia, Nova TV reported. In the incident, there were injured people, but according to initial information, not seriously. The impact occurred at the hundredth kilometer in the direction of the capital, in the Pazardzhik region.

The movement on the last day of the Holiday Days is carried out only in the emergency lane of the highway, which has caused the formation of kilometers of columns.

Police and emergency teams have arrived at the scene.

