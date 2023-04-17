1.6 Million Bulgarian Voters support the Eurozone - 580,000 are Against

One of the main political events in recent months, which will continue in the future, is the referendum that the "Vazrazhdane" party organized regarding Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone. The results of the parliamentary elections could be an indicator of the opinion of Bulgarian citizens on this issue.

According to these results, 1,638,693 voters voted for parties that support Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone as quickly as possible.

This number includes the votes of GERB-SDS - 669,924, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" - 621,069 and DPS - 347,700.

"Vazrazhdane", who are the initiators of the referendum in question, are against the rapid entry into the eurozone. They have 358,174 votes. To the voices of "Vazrazhdane" on this topic, it is appropriate to add the voices of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, which are increasingly closer to their position on this issue. They are 225,914 or a total of 584,088.

As for "There Is Such a People", it is a little difficult to determine a definite position in one direction or the other. Before, they had a hesitant position on the matter. However, in their first speech in the new parliament, the party stated that they were in favor of a quick completion of the preparations for entering the Eurozone.

The voters of "There Is Such a People" are 103,971. With them, the total number of opponents of rapid entry into the euro area becomes 688,059. If we add the votes of "There Is Such a People" to the supporters of the euro, they become 1,742,664 in total.

It is difficult to predict whether, if there is a referendum, its result will be similar to that of the parliamentary vote. Because votes of voters who voted for parties below the 4% barrier will also be counted there. In such a plebiscite, those who do not take part in parliamentary elections or do not support anyone will probably also participate - in the last vote they had enough votes for their own parliamentary group.

However, the votes cast for the parliamentary parties are a sufficiently representative sample. It is clear from them that the supporters of the rapid entry into the Eurozone are much more than those who want it to happen more slowly or not at all.

