Fighting continues in Sudan - Over 100 People Killed and over 1000 Injured

Fighting continues in Sudan between the army and the influential Rapid Support Forces paramilitary formation.

Nearly 100 people were killed and about 1,100 were injured. Both sides claim to hold key areas of the capital, Khartoum. A 3-hour ceasefire was agreed yesterday to allow the casualties to be evacuated.

According to the World Health Organization, the 9 hospitals in the Sudanese capital, home to about 6 million people, are overcrowded. There is a shortage of blood and medical supplies, water and electricity are often cut off, and there is no fuel for the hospitals' generators.

The clashes are part of a power struggle between two generals and former allies - one is the commander of the armed forces and the other is the head of the Rapid Support Forces group.

